Oscar Isaac Doesn’t Care About The Last Jedi Backlash

To varying degrees, the cast of The Last Jedi has been bombarded with criticism since that (still wildly successful) film hit theatres last December. In a recent interview, IndieWire asked actor Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) how the backlash affected him personally, and he was quick to distance himself from fan reactions. “Luckily, since I’m not directing it, producing it, or distributing it, I don’t have to worry so much about fan expectations,” he said. “You make a movie and people are supposed to like, or not like it, or not care about it. Those are the only three options. So it’s not shocking that one of those things happened.”

As Isaac sees it, the backlash has some precedent in fan reactions to The Phantom Menace, but with one crucial difference: that earlier film’s detractors didn’t have social media and thousands of movie blogs at their disposal. “People had very strong feelings, but there wasn’t as much of an organized way to speak out about it,” he argued. “People that run blogs and websites need content, so it’s like, ‘There’s some content!’ Five people on Twitter. Hundreds. Whatever it is. Then you make it into a story.”

As for the future of the franchise, Isaac isn’t making any predictions about fan reactions, but he is enjoying director J.J. Abrams’ improvisational new approach. “The way they’ve been shooting it right now is looser than it’s been for the last two times,” he revealed. “It does feel like a relief to get on set and feel like, ‘Oh, we can try things.’ It’s a testament to J.J. coming back and feeling confident. There’s less pressure for it to be right. We just want to make a good movie and have a really good time while doing it.”

Star Wars: Episode IX arrives in theatres on December 20, 2019. You can read our review of The Last Jedi here and check out the trailer below.