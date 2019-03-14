How do you want to login to your Space account?

Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi

Oscar Isaac Braces For ‘The End Of The Entire Skywalker Saga’

March 14, 2019
Jon
star-wars-skywalker-saga-oscar-isaac

With Star Wars: Episode IX now in post-production—and slated for a December release—Oscar Isaac (who plays Poe Dameron in the series) has confirmed the finality of this film. “It is the end of the entire Skywalker saga,” he said in a recent interview. “Nine stories. This is the culmination of the entire thing. What J.J. has done, and the entire Lucasfilm team, is incredibly fulfilling. It’s also special for us because you get to learn a lot more things about these characters.”

Just last week, Isaac made his considerable enthusiasm—for the shoot and the film itself—clear in an interview with the Associated Press. “It was the most fun it’s been,” he explained. “There was just an energy and a looseness and excitement to the whole production. And knowing that this was the conclusion of not only our time there, but the nine stories, these nine episodes of the Skywalker Saga, it’s incredible… I think people are gonna be just blown away.”

In spite of all that enthusiasm, the absence of Carrie Fisher made the Episode IX shoot somewhat bittersweet, though Isaac says her presence was felt in other ways. “We’ve thought about her so much,” he said. “Her spirit is there. Her daughter, Billie Lourd, came back to play a part. Her spirit was there with us and we’re missing her.”

Star Wars: Episode IX arrives in theatres on December 20, 2019.


