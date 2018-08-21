Share This: Samuel L. Jackson Is Ready To Bring Mace Windu Back From The Dead Jon

As you may recall, Samuel L. Jackson’s Star Wars character Mace Windu met an unfortunate end in Revenge of the Sith. On the brink of taking down Palpatine, he was abruptly attacked by Anakin Skywalker, who chopped off his hand. Seizing this moment of opportunity, Palpatine unleashed some hand lightning, causing Windu to fall to his death. However, Jackson refuses to believe this outcome. “You know, it’s not that crazy that Jedi can fall from great heights and survive,” he said in a recent interview. “And how many one-handed people are roaming about in that galaxy? Quite a few.”

Jackson acknowledges that he spent his entire Star Wars tenure worrying about Windu’s fate. When Ewan McGregor publicly complained about the effects-heavy production of the prequel trilogy, Jackson remembers having a much bigger worry in mind: his character’s survival. “My biggest concern was not to do anything to piss anyone off and get killed,” he said. “When I heard Ewan complain, I was like, ‘Dude…’ I had no idea where Mace was going, but I wanted to be in the next one, so I kept bringing George snacks.”

Whether Windu really is dead or not, Jackson says he’s happy to reprise this role any time: “If they call me, I’ll show up—hell, I’m hanging around just for that. I’d even show up as a hologram or some sh*t.” To see where this character left off, check out the aforementioned “death” scene from Revenge of the Sith below.