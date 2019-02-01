Share This: Ewan McGregor Has A Positive New Take On The Star Wars Prequels Jon

While Vanity Fair’s recent article “The 25 Most Influential Movie Scenes of the Past 25 Years” focuses on respected modern classics, the magazine also cited Obi-Wan Kenobi’s climactic confrontation with Anakin Skywalker in the divisive Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. For each of the films selected, one participant was chosen to offer some relevant perspective. In the case of Sith, that participant was Ewan McGregor, who started by highlighting the frustrating techniques George Lucas used in the making of the prequels.

“Episode III was all green screen,” he explained. “They had us on green disks on a green floor with a green background, and a guy on the floor rotating us like chickens, as we lunged at each other with lightsabers. What keeps you emotionally grounded is the other actor. Episode II, I was on my own, speaking to thin air. But this scene was harrowing for Obi-Wan. I lose Anakin, and we see the danger of what it might lead to in Episodes IV, V, and VI.”

In spite of the widespread backlash against the prequels, McGregor is now able to view the experience from a more positive perspective. “For all my moaning about green screen, I did enjoy playing Obi-Wan and this link to Alec Guinness,” he said. “George Lucas wanted to do something very different with the prequels. That’s why people felt cheated. It was upsetting when people would laugh and joke about it. Now, many years later, the prequels meant a lot to the generation that were kids then. So from smirking, cynical opinions, now I’m getting feedback from the kids they were made for. I’m really happy about that.”

Nearly 14 years after the theatrical release of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, you can reevaluate that film—or at least its trailer—below.