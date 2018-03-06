Share This: Why Luke Barely Mourned Han In The Last Jedi, Plus More Info On The Blu-ray Extras Jon

In spite of its sprawling running time, The Last Jedi left some fans craving more. For those who would be happy to sit through a three-hour cut, we have good news: the home video release contains 14 deleted scenes. “I love each one of the scenes individually,” writer-director Rian Johnson told Entertainment Weekly. “I mean, every single one of them was not cut because it didn’t work. It was cut because the movie as a whole was better without it, so with each one of them, it’s that strange combination where it feels awful to cut it, but it feels good to cut it, because suddenly the pacing of a section of the movie feels much better, or suddenly the film is cleaner, or clearer, in many different ways.”

EW has given Johnson an opportunity to elaborate on five of these deleted scenes—BB-8 Reveals Rey’s Goodbye, Rey and the Raiders of the Caretaker Village, The Supremacy Infiltration, A Different Phasma Showdown, and Luke In Mourning—but longtime fans are probably most curious to hear about the latter, as many felt short-changed by Luke’s abridged reaction to Han’s death in the finished film.

“I think it’s a beautiful performance from Mark Hamill, but I think that we get a similar beat with him later when he’s in the Falcon with R2,” Johnson said of Luke’s deleted mourning. “We realized just for pacing in that section we had to stick with Rey and Luke, and we wanted just to go straight from him slamming the door of the hut into the day-in-the-life montage, of him going around the island. Taking that bit out suddenly propelled us forward into that segment in a way that just felt much better for the film.”

The Last Jedi and those 14 deleted come to Digital on March 13 and Blu-ray on March 27. You can read our review of the movie here.