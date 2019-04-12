Share This: We Finally Know Star Wars: Episode IX’s Official Title Sara

The last instalment in Star Wars’ Skywalker saga has only been cryptically referred to as Star Wars: IX for the past several months, but as of today (April 12) we finally know its real title: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The news was revealed during a panel discussion held at Chicago’s Star Wars Celebration fan event. Present at the panel were The Rise of Skywalker writer-director J.J. Abrams (who, of course, also directed 2015’s The Force Awakens) and producer Kathleen Kennedy as well as stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Kelly Marie Tran, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee Williams, Naomi Acki, Joonas Suotamo and Anthony Daniels.

But that’s not all—Abrams and Kennedy also surprised fans with the first poster and teaser for the new film, which has since been posted to YouTube with the caption “Every generation has a legend.”

“We’ve passed on all we know. The thousand generations live in you now—but this is your fight” Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) says to Rey (Ridley) via voiceover. “We’ll always be with you—no one’s ever really gone,” he continues near the end of the teaser… only to be succeeded by a few seconds of ominous laughter. Supreme Chancellor Palpatine, perhaps?

The teaser also gives us the first few seconds of Williams back in the proverbial saddle as Lando Calrissian, marking the first time he’s returned to the role since 1983’s Return of the Jedi (The Lego Movie notwithstanding). And, of course, we get to see a few emotional seconds of Ridley as Rey embracing General Leia. Cue the tears.

The newly christened Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theatres December 20. Watch the brand-new teaser below.