J.J. Abrams ‘Cannot Wait’ For You To See Star Wars: Episode IX

As we explained last week, little is known about Star Wars: Episode IX, but promising rumours are already in circulation. Director J.J. Abrams didn’t reveal any major details during his recent appearance at the 14th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards, but he did share his feelings about the recently wrapped production. “It was actually a pretty emotional thing,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “The cast and crew did an unbelievable job, and I just cannot wait for you to see what we got going for you.”

While this film is shrouded in secrecy, we have confirmed at least one major development: Lando Calrissian will be back. According to Abrams, actor Billy Dee Williams was a valuable addition to the team. “I met him once before, and he was such a sweet guy,” the director explained. “I gotta tell you, I have such unbelievable respect for him. We had a great time, and he was wonderful… he just had this aura around him. He’s really just an incredible man and an incredible actor.”

As for the film’s relationship to The Last Jedi, Abrams makes it clear that he’s going for something very different this time around. “I think every movie is its own movie,” he said. “Obviously this is a trilogy. We brought to that movie all the passion and hard work we would have no matter what. I think the story speaks for itself.”

Star Wars: Episode IX arrives in theatres on December 20.




