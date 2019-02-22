Share This: Disney Studio Chief Has Some Early Thoughts On Star Wars: Episode IX Jon

With just under 10 months to go before the release of Star Wars: Episode IX, little is known about this trilogy-ending epic. While we’re unlikely to see a trailer for another few months—the first teaser for The Last Jedi arrived in mid-April—we do have at least one intriguing report from the set. After a recent visit to the United Kingdom, Disney studio head Alan Horn shared his very positive impressions.

“I went to the set, and was with J.J. [Abrams], Kathy and the cast,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I watched a couple of scenes being shot and then we all had dinner. I have not seen a cut of it yet, but I watch dailies every weekend and send J.J. and Kathy a note every weekend. It’s a big deal, and it’s going to be terrific.”

Before you get too excited, it’s worth putting Horn’s (unavoidably biased) perspective in context—by considering his take on Solo: A Star Wars Story. “The thing about these big movies is they get a lot of attention, whether positive or negative,” he said. “So when they don’t work, like Solo, the media says it’s a failure. I think it was a pretty good movie. It didn’t resonate as much as we’d hoped it would, but the press writes it up in a more negative way than I would.”

It remains to be seen whether Star Wars: Episode IX can reverse this trend. We’ll find out later this year, as we approach the film’s December 20 release.