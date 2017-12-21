Share This: This Star Wars Christmas Light Show Will Turn You To The Dark Side Alissa

It’s beginning to look a lot like Star Wars is taking over Christmas! A Texas-based software engineer, Matt Johnson, has transformed his San Antonio home into a Dark Side holiday spectacular that can probably be seen from a galaxy far, far away.

Rather than throw up a few string lights and call it a day, Johnson and his family meticulously hung just under 15,000 lightbulbs and set a video reel timed to an EDM remix of Darth Vader’s “Imperial March” theme, originally composed by John Williams.

Johnson—whose company, Living Light Shows, creates the products needed to produce such extravagant displays—told Entertainment Weekly that it took him eight months to make the pieces of the display and just as long to program the show, plus five weeks for the installation.

To enjoy this masterpiece in person, head to Dignowity Park in downtown San Antonio. It will be running nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. until New Years.