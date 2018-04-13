Share This: Star Wars Battlefront II Microtransactions Are Back Jess

Much like the plethora of Godzilla remakes, Star Wars: Battlefront II’s microtransactions have returned in all of their entirely unwanted glory.

It’s safe to say EA Games has had their fair share of controversy over the years, however, when Star Wars: Battlefront II was released last year with microtransactions living the core of its gameplay, many diehard fans withdrew that previously unwavering support. This led the company to pull the feature just hours before the game’s official North America launch. With the controversy surrounding it, we’re wondering just what the led to the company’s recent announcement that they’ll be reintroducing the microtransaction feature to the game next week.

Don’t get us wrong, many games feature pay-to-win options that make certain quests and challenges easier for users, problem is those games usually don’t cost upwards of $50 and are almost always made initially free for your phone. The microtransaction feature gave unfair advantages to those willing to pay additional real-world charges for in-game weapons, characters, and upgrades that would take days, weeks, or even months for other payers to ‘grind’ enough in-game credits for. This controversial decision made many fans of both the company and Star Wars reconsider where their money was going. This forced EA Games’ hand, leading to the sudden shut down of the feature.

Despite EA Games’ claim that they’ve learned their lesson and have restricted their microtransactions to only cover unique cosmetic skins, fans are more than a little cautious. These skins will still be available for those who don’t want to shell out additional funds through the credit feature, but we’re not sure how much time players may have to dedicate to the game in order to unlock it.