A New Picard Trailer Just Dropped At Comic-Con, And It's So Much More Than Winemaking Corrina

Along with the announcement that Jean-Luc Picard was returning to space (and Space!) we were given a little glimpse of what he’d been doing since he hung up his Starfleet uniform. Picard pinot noir, anyone? But the terrestrial life isn’t for everyone, and while fans were thrilled to hear of his return to TV, was anyone truly surprised when they heard that Captain Picard was abandoning his vineyards for the stars? Nope. Not even a little bit.

That first teaser clip hinted at what might lie ahead for the Captain, but the latest trailer—which dropped at Comic-Con today—unveils so much more. And by so much more we mean more familiar faces… not *just* Patrick Stewart. Next Generation fans will be psyched to see… well, just watch the trailer and find out. You won’t hear any spoilers from us!

We will say, however, that the trailer reveals a new purpose for Picard—something to fight for. A reason to return to Starfleet. A reason to get the (or at least a) band back together. Want to know more? Of course you do. Check out the trailer below.