Share This: Star Trek: Picard Finds A Pulitzer Prize-Winning Showrunner Jon

Coming Soon

For decades, the general public has undervalued Star Trek, overlooking the more substantial, thought-provoking aspects of this science fiction phenomenon. However, in recent years, the tide has started to turn, with several respected artists lending their talents to the franchise. Quentin Tarantino is currently flirting with the idea of directing a Star Trek movie, and now one of the greatest living American authors has signed on to be the showrunner of Star Trek: Picard. Best known for his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay, Michael Chabon is also a seasoned screenwriter with credits on Spider-Man 2 and John Carter—but his novels are the basis of his sterling reputation.

“Daring, lyrical, humane, whimsical, celebrated: words that describe both Jean-Luc Picard and the literary genius of Michael Chabon,” said executive producer Alex Kurtzman. “Despite a laundry list of accomplishments most writers only dream of, Michael shines with the heart and soul of a Trekkie who’s finally found his dream job. We’re so fortunate to have him at the helm as we explore this next chapter in the great captain’s life.”

Chabon confirms his Trekkie cred. “Star Trek has been an important part of my way of thinking about the world, the future, human nature, storytelling and myself since I was ten years old,” he explained. “I come to work every day in a state of joy and awe at having been entrusted with the character and the world of Jean-Luc Picard, with this vibrant strand of the rich, intricate and complex tapestry that is Trek.”

Star Trek: Picard comes to Space later this year. Watch the official teaser below.



