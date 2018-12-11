Share This: John Cho Weighs In On The Future Of Star Trek Jon

Even if you ignore all the Star Trek TV series and focus exclusively on the movies, the franchise has been going strong for nearly four decades. Which begs the question, why is there always so much uncertainty about the future of this series? Whatever the answer to that question is, we know the mastermind behind the current movie series (J.J. Abrams) is currently tied up with Star Wars—and at least two versions of a Star Trek 4 script are in development. In other words, the current cast could return, but it’s hard to say how or when. With that in mind, actor John Cho (who plays Hikaru Sulu) recently offered his two cents about the franchise’s future.

“I think it’s an important part of American popular culture that speaks to America’s best impulses, and I think that there will always be a place for Star Trek films, and I just hope to be in it and there isn’t another totally different group of people,” he said, concerned about the possibility of a franchise refresh. “I’m bullish about it, and honestly, for personal reasons I suppose the last film has a cloud over it, losing Anton [Yelchin] after the last one and for me it would be important personally to make one more at least. I think it would alleviate that part of us a little bit to make at least one more.”

While that doesn’t clarify the future, you can revisit the franchise’s recent past in the trailers below.