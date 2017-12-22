How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

Have A Holly, Jolly Weekend With Space’s Star Trek Movie Marathon

December 22, 2017
Corrina
Star Trek

Chapter 2 Premieres January 7

Winter weekends are for curling up in front of the TV and getting to work on your New Year’s resolutions. For example: living up to the oath you’ve made to rewatch all your favourite Star Trek movies. Here at Space, we want to see you succeed, which is why we’ve programmed an entire weekend dedicated to Trekkies. Here’s what we’ve got lined up for you:

Beginning Saturday, January 6 at 8am Eastern, we’ll kick off the day with Star Trek: The Motion Picture, the movie that almost didn’t get finished—until Blade Runner’s special effects genius Douglas Trumbull stepped in to save the day.

ENTERPRISE

Next, it’s Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan, the movie that spawned a decades-long debate about Ricardo Montalban’s chest. Could anyone really be that buff? Apparently yes, Khan director Nicholas Meyer confirmed that Montalban didn’t use a chest prosthetic or ab double. He just did a tonne of pushups.

COLD

In accordance with Vulcan logic, we’ll screen Star Trek III: The Search For Spock immediately after Star Trek II. We wouldn’t want to dishonour the memory of the film’s star AND director, Leonard Nimoy.

SPOCK

Quick: who’s your favourite Star Trek character? Sorry, but if you didn’t say Scotty, you got this question wrong. Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, in which Scotty invents transparent aluminium, is up at 3:30 e.

COMPUTER

When Star Trek V: The Final Frontier comes on, you know it’s time to order a pizza. Marathons are hard work, you’ve got to keep your energy up. We can’t prove it, but we’re working on a theory that the only topping combination Spock and Kirk could ever agree on was pineapple and pepperoni.

EAT

Does Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country contain a coded message from Captain Kirk to future Starfleet recruits destined to follow in his footsteps? We think it might—if we could just figure out what he was trying to tell them.

KLINGON

If the old school Trek movies weren’t enough Trek for you, strap yourself in for the meeting of two leading Starfleet minds in Star Trek: Generation in which Picard and Kirk team up to keep entire civilizations from being wiped out by intergalactic bad guys. We’ll follow that Next Gen film up with Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis airing at 5:45am  on January 7. And put on a pot of zero gravity space coffee because 2009’s Star Trek is next.

MIND

All of this, of course, leads up to our Star Trek: Discovery catch-up marathon, beginning at 11am e on Sunday. Re-watch the first half of Season One before the exciting premiere of the second instalment, airing January 7 at at 8 e 5p on Space.

 

