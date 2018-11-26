Share This: Wrath of Khan Director Shares His Honest Opinion Of Star Trek: Into Darkness Jon

Star Trek: Into Darkness endured a lot of criticism when it was released in 2013, but it’s never too late for a franchise veteran to pour some fuel on the fire. Famous for directing Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Nicholas Meyer—who we spoke to us at length in 2016—was recently given an opportunity to comment on Into Darkness’ extensive Khan references. While he isn’t entirely opposed to the tribute, he admits that he found the execution somewhat unsatisfying.

“It is, on the one hand, nice to be so successful or beloved or however you want to describe it that somebody wants to do an homage to what you did and I was flattered and touched,” he explained. “But in my sort of artistic worldview, if you’re going to do an homage, you have to add something. You have to put another layer on it, and they didn’t. Just by putting the same words in different characters’ mouths didn’t add up to anything, and if you have someone dying in one scene and sort of being resurrected immediately after, there’s no real drama going on. It just becomes a gimmick or gimmicky, and that’s what I found it to be ultimately.”

