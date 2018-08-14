Share This: Star Trek: Discovery Has Named Its New Spock Space

Adopting a role originated by the late, great Leonard Nimoy (and capably revived by Zachary Quinto for the new Star Trek film trilogy) is no easy task. Nonetheless, Star Trek: Discovery has found an actor who’s ready and willing to take on the challenge.

Earlier today, the Trek powers that be announced that Ethan Peck—who previously appeared in the big screen adaptation of The Sorcerer’s Apprentice alongside Nicolas Cage in 2010 and fantasy-horror film The Curse of Sleeping Beauty in 2016—will be playing the role of Spock, the half Vulcan Science Officer of the U.S.S. Enterprise, in Star Trek: Discovery Season 2.

Spock’s arrival was teased in the most recent Discovery Season 2 trailer, when Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) hypothesises that the bright red bursts she and her fellow crew members have been seeing are linked to her foster brother. Executive producer Alex Kurtzman went on to confirm that Spock would appear in the show’s second season, though he hasn’t explained how or to what degree he’d be impacting the story. For now, he’s simply reassuring die-hard Trekkies that Peck is more than capable of treating the role of Spock with the respect it deserves.

“Through 52 years of television and film, a parallel universe and a mirror universe, Mr. Spock remains the only member of the original bridge crew to span every era of Star Trek,” Kurtzman explained in a recent statement. “The great Leonard Nimoy, then the brilliant Zachary Quinto, brought incomparable humanity to a character forever torn between logic and emotion…Ethan Peck walked into the room inhabiting all of these qualities, aware of his daunting responsibility to Leonard, Zack, and the fans, and ready to confront the challenge in the service of protecting and expanding on Spock’s legacy.”

Leonard Nimoy’s family members have also taken to social media to welcome Peck to the Trek family, including Nimoy’s daughter Julie and his son Adam.

We still have to wait a few more months until Star Trek: Discovery and Spock return to Space, but you can watch (or re-watch) the Discovery Season 2 trailer in the meantime.