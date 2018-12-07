Share This: What We Learned From Star Trek: Discovery’s Latest Short, The Brightest Star Corrina

Doug Jones’ character Saru is at the centre of the third and newest instalment of Star Trek: Short Treks. The short explores Saru’s life on Kaminar with his family during the time before his career aboard the Discovery. Meeting his people, we realize that Saru is different—he’s got a curiosity that you can see will take him places. And he’s brave, which is especially evident when you see him among his own people. Here’s what we found out about one of our favourite Discovery characters.

It’s a big deal for a Kelpien to serve on the Discovery

When Kelpiens look towards the stars, says Saru, the see only death and destruction. As we know, they’re fearful creatures whose keen ability to sense danger is an asset to the fleet but a terrible obstacle for individuals to overcome. Saru is the first Kelpien to join Starfleet. And he gave up the life he knew to do so—Saru left his planet fully aware that he’d never be able to return.

The short has some Star Trek: Discovery alumni behind it

Filmmaker Douglas Aarniokoski directed “Lethe,” a Season 1 episode of Discovery, and writing team Bo Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt penned the first season’s “Into the Forest I Go.”

Captain (then Lieutenant) Georgiou was the one who found and recruited Saru for Starfleet.

That goes a long way in explaining their bond, and also his rage at Sonequa Martin-Green’s Michael Burnham for her betrayal of the Shenzou Captain.

Catch the next instalment of Star Trek: Short Treks on Thursday, January 3 right here on Space, and watch “The Brightest Star” here or down below.