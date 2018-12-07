How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

What We Learned From Star Trek: Discovery’s Latest Short, The Brightest Star

December 7, 2018
Corrina
star-trek-short-treks-the-brightest-star-recap-lead

Watch Star Trek: Short Treks Now

Stream 1 Season on Crave

Doug Jones’ character Saru is at the centre of the third and newest instalment of Star Trek: Short Treks. The short explores Saru’s life on Kaminar with his family during the time before his career aboard the Discovery. Meeting his people, we realize that Saru is different—he’s got a curiosity that you can see will take him places. And he’s brave, which is especially evident when you see him among his own people. Here’s what we found out about one of our favourite Discovery characters.

 

It’s a big deal for a Kelpien to serve on the Discovery

star-trek-short-treks-the-brightest-star-recap-field-new

When Kelpiens look towards the stars, says Saru, the see only death and destruction. As we know, they’re fearful creatures whose keen ability to sense danger is an asset to the fleet but a terrible obstacle for individuals to overcome. Saru is the first Kelpien to join Starfleet. And he gave up the life he knew to do so—Saru left his planet fully aware that he’d never be able to return.

 

The short has some Star Trek: Discovery alumni behind it

star-trek-short-treks-the-brightest-star-recap-direct

Filmmaker Douglas Aarniokoski directed “Lethe,” a Season 1 episode of Discovery, and writing team Bo Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt penned the first season’s “Into the Forest I Go.”

 

Captain (then Lieutenant) Georgiou was the one who found and recruited Saru for Starfleet.

star-trek-short-treks-the-brightest-star-recap-fleet

That goes a long way in explaining their bond, and also his rage at Sonequa Martin-Green’s Michael Burnham for her betrayal of the Shenzou Captain.

 

Catch the next instalment of Star Trek: Short Treks on Thursday, January 3 right here on Space, and watch “The Brightest Star” here or down below.

Trending
RELATED
golden-globes-nominations-2019
News
Predicting The Chances Of This Year’s Space-iest Golden Globe Nominees
spacemas-gift-guide-2018-genre-stuff
News
Our Must-Have List Of The Most Space-y Holiday Gifts
star-trek-short-trek-brightest-star-good
News
Star Trek: Discovery’s Doug Jones Talks Short Treks, Tilly, And Pa...
legends-of-tomorrow-407-episode-recap
News
Legends Of Tomorrow Recap: It’s More Timeline Chaos In Hell No, Dolly!