Star Trek: Discovery Is Getting A Second Season

Hi-five your pet Tardigrade, a second season of Star Trek: Discovery has been confirmed! Right on the heels of last night’s killer episode CBS announced today that the show will return for round two. Big news, considering that we’re less than half-way through the series (the final episode of chapter one airs on November 12 with the remaining six episodes, that’d be chapter two, returning to your screen in January of 2018).

“This series has a remarkable creative team and cast who have demonstrated their ability to carry on the Star Trek legacy,” says Marc DeBevoise, President and Chief Operating Officer of CBS Interactive. “We are extremely proud of what they’ve accomplished and are thrilled to be bringing fans a second season of this tremendous series.”

And it looks like the Space community is down with the new Star Trek series, too. The first five episodes drew 1.2 million viewers—that makes Discovery the most-watched series in Canadian specialty television history to date!

In case you’re not onboard yet, Star Trek: Discovery “follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. It features a new ship [the Discovery, obviously!] and new characters, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.” You can catch new episodes of Discovery Sundays at 8e on Space or stream the show Monday nights beginning at 8e on CraveTV.