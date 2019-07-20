How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

The First Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Photos Just Came Out, And We Have Questions

July 20, 2019
Sara
star-trek-season-3-first-look

Watch Extras Now

Stream 1 Season on Crave

San Diego Comic-Con is like Christmas, Hanukkah, and our birthdays all melded into one in that every new panel gives us dozens of shiny new surprises to look at and speculate over. Our newest gift? The very first look at Star Trek: Discovery ‘s highly anticipated third season.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 ended on a majorly mysterious cliffhanger—and if you still haven’t finished it, be warned that there are spoilers ahead. In the last episode of the season, Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) leads the Discovery and its crew members into the future in order to stop Control from destroying the universe. This means that the fate of all the crew members left behind on the Enterprise—at least as far as Star Trek: Discovery is concerned—is uncertain.

Which would explain why Spock (Ethan Peck), Pike (Anson Mount), Tilly (Mary Wisman) and most of our other Discovery favourites are nowhere to be seen in the first photos released earlier today. Instead, most of these new photos feature Martin-Green alongside new character Cleveland “Book” Booker, played by Falling Water‘s David Ajala.

star-trek-season-3-first-look-1
star-trek-season-3-first-look-2
star-trek-season-3-first-look-2

What does this mean? Are all the other Star Trek: Discovery characters we’ve come to know and love really gone for good (according to executive producer Alex Kurtzman, they are). Only time will tell—but until then, keep checking Space.ca for more Discovery Season 3 updates.

Trending
RELATED
killjoys-501-recap-lead
News
Killjoys Recap: Season 5 Comes In Hot With Run, Yala, Run
2019-arrowverse-crossover-superman
News
This Year’s Arrowverse Crossover Event Will Include Two Supermans
krypton-206-recap-lead-good
News
Krypton Recap: In Zod We Trust Sees Seg Make A Risky Decision
News
Game Of Thrones Is Still A Dominant Force At The Emmys