Live Long And Prosper: Star Trek: Discovery Will Return For Season 3

Star Trek: Discovery Will Return For Season 3

Star Trek: Discovery getting picked up for a third season was as close to a sure thing as you could get—but it’s still nice to get confirmation from the powers that be.

Yesterday, we (and the world) learned that Discovery will return for Season 3, this time with The Originals producer Michelle Paradise working together with Alex Kurtzman as co-showrunners—and it sounds like the two are going to make an incredible team.

“Michelle joined us midway through season two and energised the room with her ferocious knowledge of Trek,” Kurtzman explained in an official statement. “Her grasp of character and story detail, her drive and her focus have already become essential in ensuring the Trek legacy, and her fresh perspective always keeps us looking forward.”

A lot has already happened to the Discovery characters this year (and the season isn’t even halfway over), so we’re interested to see where Kurtzman and Paradise decide to take things in Season 3. Will even more characters from the Trek canon join Burnham et al.? Will we get any Game of Thrones-esque character deaths? Does the world of Trek contain even more parallel universes that we don’t know about? Sadly, it’ll likely be a while until any of these questions get answered.

