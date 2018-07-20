Share This: Star Trek: Discovery Kicks Off Its Season 2 Journey At Comic-Con Sara

San Diego Comic-Con 2018 already gave us our first taste of Doctor Who Season 11, and now they’ve treated us to an in-depth look at what Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 has in store.

After an visually intense voiceover sequence in which Sonequa Martin-Green’s Michael Burnham wondrously declares that the stars contain a secret message “visible only to those open enough to receive it,” a man wearing a yellow Starfleet uniform (Marvel’s Inhumans‘ Anson Mount) insists that the “best way to get into a cold stream is to jump right in.”

As we found out in this year’s Season 1 finale, that man is none other than Captain Pike, James T. Kirk’s predecessor and the captain of the USS Enterprise. It turns out that Pike has been ordered to helm the USS Discovery, taking over for Jason Isaacs’s Gabriel Lorca. The two and a half minute trailer makes Pike seem like a fairly calm and agreeable leader, but that could very well change once we actually get to know him.

As the trailer goes on, Pike and his new crew identify and try to find the source of seven mysterious red bursts that have suddenly popped up across the universe. Eventually Michael comes to the realisation that those red bursts are linked to her foster brother, Spock, who executive producer Alex Kurtzman just confirmed will appear in Season 2.

In addition to Pike, the trailer also introduced us to a Saurian Starfleet officer named Linus as well as Chief Engineer Reno, played by actor and long-time stand-up comic Tig Notaro.

Star Trek: Discovery will return to Space in 2019. Check out the full trailer (complete with a lighthearted, very on-brand elevator scene) below.