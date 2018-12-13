Share This: Spock Is The Star Of The New Star Trek: Discovery Trailer Sara

According to Spock (Ethan Peck), “someone or something is going to end all sentient life in the galaxy”—and who are we to doubt the future commanding officer of the Enterprise?

The newest trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 dropped earlier today, and it turns out that the fate of the Discovery (and all of civilisation, apparently) is in jeopardy. The “Red Angel” referred to in the Season 2 New York Comic Con trailer gets name-dropped again, as Captain Pike (Anson Mount) explains that the Discovery crew is “investigating seven red bursts” that typically show up right after this mysterious “Red Angel” arrives.

As Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) mentioned in the first trailer, both she and foster brother Spock experienced visions of the Red Angel when they were young. It’s a good thing, then, that Michael and Spock are reuniting for Discovery Season 2—at the end of the trailer Pike even offers Spock a position on the Discovery, foreshadowing his eventual rise through the interstellar ranks.

Unfortunately, Michael and Spock definitely have some unresolved tension to work through before they can come together and determine what the Red Angel’s meaning and/or intentions are—at one point in the trailer, Michael reminds Spock that she “risked everything to help” her brother while Spock, in turn, accuses Michael of assuming that every “burden” she carries is unique to her. Not even hyper-intelligent Vulcan-raised officers like Burham and Spock are immune to family drama, we suppose.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 premieres January 17 on Space. Check out the new season trailer above.