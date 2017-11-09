How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

Here’s When Star Trek: Discovery Will Return After Its Mid-Season Break

November 9, 2017
Space
star trek

Chapter 1 Finale Sunday 8e 5p

This Sunday, November 12, we’ll get to see the final episode of Star Trek: Discovery’s first chapter.

In “Into The Forest I Go,” bypassing Starfleet’s orders, Lorca uses the U.S.S. Discovery crew’s ultimate asset, the ship itself, in an effort to end the war with the Klingons once and for all

Until now, fans have only known that the series would return to the Space airwaves sometime in early 2018. As the most-watched series in Canadian specialty television history to date (1.2 million Trek fans tune in every week), we thought there might be a few of you who’d want to know exactly when the show would be back.

star trek

Now we have a precise date for the second chapter’s debut. Star Trek: Discovery will return for round two on Sunday, January 7, in its regular 8pm ET/PT time-slot. (You’ll also still be able to stream it on CraveTV the following Monday, beginning at 8pm ET).

Until then, live long and… well, you know the rest.

