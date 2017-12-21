Share This: Star Trek: Discovery’s Patrick Kwok-Choon Is A Die-Hard Trek Fan Corrina

Chapter 2 Premieres January 7

Imagine the thrill of landing a part on a series that you and all your friends have loved since you were kids. That’s what happened to Patrick Kwok-Choon when he was cast as Star Trek: Discovery’s Tactical Officer, Lieutenant Rhys. The only downside? Not being able to tell those same friends what he was up to until the show aired.

For the second-last in the series of interviews with the Discovery bridge crew members labouring under the mercurial Captain Lorca, we’re getting to know Kwok-Choon a bit better. (No word on whether or not his character has a romantic future with Mary Wiseman’s Cadet Tilly, though. Damn.)

Favourite Star Trek character of all time

Data

Favourite Star Trek series

Star Trek: Voyager

Favourite moment from set

Crew Appreciation Day! It’s a ritual that began on set this season. Every day before we set up the first shot, the cast and crew gathers together on the bridge of the Discovery. A member of the crew is selected to wear the honorary ‘crew appreciation day’ vest—which is pretty much a reflective construction safety vest with an enormous amount of pins, badges, and other accoutrement added by previous honorees. It’s a chance to celebrate what each individual brings to the table to produce our amazing show.

Which prop from Star Trek: Discovery does she wish you could keep?

Definitely the badge on my uniform. Jeff from props collects it every evening after we finish shooting. I always kid and tell him one day it might “accidentally” get lost..

How hard was it to keep her role a secret before the show was announced?

Incredibly hard! Especially to my friends back home. We all grew up die-hard Trek fans. But I knew the reveal would be worth it. The second I appeared on screen, my inbox was flooded with messages. They love that I’m part of Star Trek history. I really feel so privileged to be a part of it all.

Who’s her favourite Star Trek Captain?

Captain Philippa Georgiou. Positive representation of people of colour is important to me. Michelle Yeo is so talented, has a heart of gold, and is a real inspiration to watch on screen.

For the full interview with Kwok-Choon head to CBS’ page here. Check back tomorrow for the final bridge crew profile spotlighting Lieutenant R.A.Bryce (Ronnie Rowe Jr).