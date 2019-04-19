How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Star Trek: Discovery Recap: We Get An Epic Battle And Answers In Such Sweet Sorrow Part 2

April 19, 2019
Corrina
star-trek-discovery-season-2-finale-recap-lead

Watch The Season Finale

Stream 1 Season on Crave

After last week’s Discovery cliffhanger, we rejoin the crew at the start of a tense battle that will rage on for nearly the duration of the episode—and oh, what a battle it is. The show outdid itself in terms of the artistry of this onscreen war (Sun Tzu quotes and all). The mission: get Burnham through the wormhole. It’s their one job, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy. While at first the Discovery and the Enterprise appear to have Leland’s nasty Section 31 clone ships outnumbered, it soon becomes evident that they’ve miscalculated. Leland has a massive squadron of battle drones at his command—they were simply well disguised.

As Burnham, Spock, Tilly, and Stamets scramble to build Burnham’s Iron Man-like suit and Reno charges the time crystal (thank the stars for her anxiety-distilling humour), the Enterprise suffers casualties early on in the battle. Things get even worse when the torpedo Burnham saw in her vision ends up lodged in the hull of the ship. It takes a massive, destiny-altering sacrifice from Admiral Cornwell to take care of that problem, ensuring that Captain Pike will live to fight another day.

star-trek-discovery-season-2-finale-recap-cornwell

As both Starfleet ships work to keep Burnham safe, she and Spock realize that this very moment is the place where Burnham jumps not forward but back in order to set the first five signals—the ones that will bring Po and the Kelpians into the battle, the one that will lead Discovery to the time crystal, and the one that led them to this moment. Once that’s done, she’ll have all the pieces in place to jump into the future, setting a sixth signal for the Discovery to follow. The seventh and final signal will be her message to Spock: that she made it, that she’s safe.

Meanwhile, Leland has boarded the Discovery and is after the data core. His fight with Georgiou leads him to the ship’s engineering room, where he’s just so smugly certain that he’s won. Turns out Terrans are AI-level smart. Leland walks right into Georgiou’s trap. She’s magnetized the spore cube and Leland, trapped in the chamber with it, is slowly and excruciatingly pulled apart. His screams make her laugh. Nothing comes between a Terran and her quest for revenge. God, she’s cool.

star-trek-discovery-season-2-finale-recap-georgiou

With Leland and Control defeated, the Discovery and Burnham make their epic jump 930 years into the future. Where are they now? That’s a question for next season. One thing is certain: no one that’s left behind is saying a word about it.

5 questions we have about the Star Trek: Discovery season finale

1. How clever was the show’s way of dealing with the fact that the Spock of the original Star Trek series never mentions his incredible badass of a sister? Unsarcastic slow-clap right here. 

2. As the respective paths of the Enterprise and the Discovery have now diverged, does that mean we’ll never see Spock or Pike in this series again? Because we’re definitely not opposed to a separate spinoff. Just saying.

3. So Ash Tyler is the new top dude at Section 31. With all that classified, super-advanced technology at his disposal, is there a chance he’ll show up in Burnham’s timeline again, or is their story over?

4. Spock without his beard: yay or nay? How much fun was it seeing him in his Enterprise uniform, looking like Nimoy’s version of the character?

5. Which moment made your heart crack more: Burnham and Spock’s final Vulcan salute or Stamets and Culber’s sick bay reunion? Welp!


Check out the Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 finale below, and check out our interviews with Sonequa Martin-Green and Ethan Peck to see what they had to say about the finale. 

Trending
RELATED
star-trek-discovery-ethan-peck-interview
News
Star Trek: Discovery Interview: Ethan Peck Talks Spock, The Season 2 Fin...
star-trek-discovery-sonequa-martin-green-interview
News
Star Trek: Discovery Interview: Sonequa Martin-Green Gives Us Her Though...
krypton-season-2-announcement
News
We’ll Finally Find Out What Happened After That Intense Krypton Fi...
star-trek-discovery-spock-comparison-lead
News
Spock Vs. Spock Vs. Spock: Is It Even Possible To Pick A Favourite?