Star Trek: Discovery And Deadly Class Get Back-To-Back Premieres Space

Couldn’t make it to New York Comic Con this weekend? We’ve got your back.

At the convention this Saturday (October 6), SYFY and CBS announced that brand-new series Deadly Class (created and executive produced by the Russo Brothers) and Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 will be premiering back-to-back on January 16 and 17, respectively. And we can now officially confirm that both series will premiere on Space simultaneously. Hurrah!

On the surface, Star Trek: Discovery and Deadly Class are both very different shows—one is a spacey, occasionally lighthearted drama and the other is a gritty, violent thriller set in a high school for assassins. Nevertheless, we’re super excited for both of them to hit our screens after months of waiting, especially given all the new characters that’ll be introduced to us in 2019 including Discovery‘s Captain Christopher Pike (Inhumans‘ Anson Mount) and Spock (Ethan Peck) as well as Marcus (Benjamin Wadsworth), Saya (X-Men: Apocalypse‘s Lana Condor), and Master Lin (Doctor Strange‘s Benedict Wong) from Deadly Class.

Speaking of Spock, the legendary Star Trek character gets more than a few mentions (and a brief, bearded appearance) in the new Season 2 trailer released at New York Comic Con over the weekend. According to Michael (Sonequa Martin-Green), both she and her foster brother have experienced mysterious visions of something that Spock calls the “Red Angel.”

Michael and Tilly later admit that the Discovery “could be doing something impossible.” What could this impossible something be, and how will it link back to Michael’s connection with her Vulcan sibling?

Stay tuned for our official Deadly Class season trailer. In the meantime, check out the latest Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 trailer below and watch the first episode of Star Trek: Short Treks here.