Watch The Star Trek: Discovery Cast Discuss Pike And Read Some Fan Comments

At San Diego Comic-Con this past summer, the cast of Star Trek: Discovery not only debuted the first Discovery Season 2 trailer but also took some time to talk about Anson Mount’s new role as the USS Enterprise‘s Captain Pike.

As Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham) explains, the cast spent a good chunk of their Comic-Con panel discussing “who Anson Mount’s Pike is.” According to Wilson Cruz (Hugh Culber), Pike is “a bit of a cowboy,” and Mount himself acknowledges that Pike is not afraid to own up to his mistakes. Regardless of what we learn about Pike throughout Season 2, the whole cast was clearly glad to have Mount on board, with Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets) even admitting that it was “magnetic” to be in the actor’s presence.

The Discovery cast also read out some of the online comments that surfaced right after the first Season 2 trailer dropped. We learned that Rapp really commits when it comes to bringing all-caps tweets to life, that one of Mary Chieffo’s (L’Rell) favourite emojis is the heart with the sparkles on top, and that Cruz recommends doing some yoga once you hit Episode 10 on your Discovery Season 1 rewatch.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 premieres January 17.