The Man, The Myth, The Legend: Stan Lee’s Best MCU Cameos

This Monday (November 12), former Marvel Comics editor-in-chief Stan Lee passed away at the age of 95.

Lee, who also co-created Space’s Stan Lee’s Lucky Man, indisputably revolutionised the comic book world—along with Marvel artists and writers Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, and Lary Lieber, he helped introduce the comic-loving universe to many of the superheroes we know and love today including Iron Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man. The list goes on.

After becoming the publisher and chairman of Marvel Comics and later stepping down from his position in the company, Lee made a concerted effort to remain connected to the numerous characters and worlds he helped create. One of the most notable ways in which he did this was by filming a brief appearance in every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, likely including ones we haven’t even seen yet. To honour Stan Lee’s memory and remind you of his unending willingness to make fun of himself, we put together a list of Lee’s best and funniest MCU cameos. Rest in peace Stan Lee, and excelsior.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

In Spider-Man: Homecoming Lee played an annoyed New York resident who gets irritated when Spider-Man starts making a ruckus out in the city streets. He only appears on screen for a few seconds, but how can you not love Stan Lee calling Peter Parker a “punk”?

Avengers: Age of Ultron

In Avengers: Age of Ultron, Lee plays an army vet who convinces Thor to give him a taste of Asgardian liquor. Spoiler alert: things do not go well. But despite the fact that his character ends up drunkenly stumbling out of a bar, this was apparently Lee’s favourite cameo.

Iron Man

We couldn’t not include Lee’s first official MCU cameo on this list, even though it’s incredibly brief. In Iron Man, a distracted (or sarcastic?) Tony Stark mistakes Lee for Hugh Hefner while walking the red carpet. He did wear a purple velvet robe to a public event, so Lee should have expected nothing less.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Lee is seen wearing a space suit and telling a group of “Watchers” about his time working as a “Federal Express Man.” In a later scene, the aliens tire of his stories and wander away from Lee, much to his chagrin.

Captain America: Civil War

If you were confused about that last entry, look no further than Captain America: Civil War for clarification. In what may have been his most notable MCU cameo, Lee plays a FedEx deliveryman who drops off a package for Tony “Stank.” We’re hoping Rhodey stuck to his promise and never let that one go.

