Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., And More Marvel Heroes Pay Tribute To Stan Lee

Stan Lee revolutionized comic books by delicately balancing superhuman powers with humanizing choices and giving young people everywhere heroes they could relate to. Thanks to his illustrious stamp on the industry, his legacy will live on long after his passing. At the same time it makes his death that much more devastating, particularly for those who were lucky enough to work closely with the Marvel legend.

Soon after the sad news was announced, Chris Evans took to Twitter to celebrate Lee’s contribution to pop culture. “For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives,” he wrote, before signing off with Lee’s signature, “Excelsior!!”

Giving credit where credit was due, Robert Downey Jr.—who helped turn Lee’s comics into an epic film franchise starting with the MCU’s first movie, Iron Man—simply stated, “I owe it all to you,” alongside a photo of them together, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige wrote, “No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee.”

Of course, it’s not just the superhero staples who are mourning this loss. Black Panther stars Letitia Wright and Winston Duke paid tribute to the Marvel boss as well as Tom Holland. “How many millions of us are indebted to this guy, none more so than me. The father of Marvel has made so many people so incredibly happy. What a life and what a thing to have achieved,” the Spider-Man star wrote on Instagram.

Read more reactions from inside the Marvel community and beyond below.

No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior! — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) November 12, 2018

THANK YOU, @TheRealStanLee. You gave us characters that continue to stand the test of time and evolve with our consciousness. You taught us that there are no limits to our future as long as we have access to our imagination. Rest in power! #EXCELSIOR #StanLee #rip pic.twitter.com/hnSmnHIDln — Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) November 12, 2018

Rest in Peace Stan Lee 💙 — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) November 12, 2018

Damn… RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and …. to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018

Sad, sad day. Rest In Power, Uncle Stan. You have made the world a better place through the power of modern mythology and your love of this messy business of being human… pic.twitter.com/x6yZ6ClNSX — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 12, 2018

Thank you @TheRealStanLee for the escape from this world & great joy inhabiting the ones you created!! You made so many believe in the good, the heroic, the villainous, the exciting, most of all, you were giving & gracious to us all. RIP — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) November 12, 2018

Today we lost one of the greats. @TheRealStanLee, you were a inspiration and superhero to us all. Thank you for contributing so much- and giving us all something to aspire to! 💚

#ripstanlee pic.twitter.com/GzFhwgU0WA — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) November 12, 2018

RIP Stan. Thank you for your brilliance. pic.twitter.com/FIZEt2B5vN — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) November 12, 2018

You were a man before your time… now it feels like you are gone before your time. RIP Stan the Man… thanks for the laughs and words of support. It’s a honor to live in your universe! #MarvelKnight pic.twitter.com/1TXdPqUB3x — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) November 12, 2018

#StanLee created one of the first characters I ever played on film. And more characters than I can count who have inspired me and my kids. #RIPStan #legend — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 12, 2018

RIP Stan Lee ♥️ Thank you for everything. #excelsior pic.twitter.com/7EVB0sMz3Z — Jaimie Alexander (@JaimieAlexander) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee. A gentleman and a genius. It was an honor to be a small part of his universe. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/iZNtQRRqKD — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) November 12, 2018

Thank you for filling our childhoods with such joy. You will be dearly, dearly missed… pic.twitter.com/Qt2sZqaNlc — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) November 12, 2018

Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 12, 2018

His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE. I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong. #RIPStanTheMan pic.twitter.com/6OKH07ahJg — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 12, 2018