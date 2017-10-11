Share This: Stan Against Evil Brings A Month Of Spooky Fun To Space Space

Thursdays 10e 7p

Best known as a celebrated stand-up comedian, Dana Gould has also lent his joke-writing skills to a variety of TV specials and series, including The Simpsons. His evolution continues with Stan Against Evil, a new comedy horror series that Gould created. The official synopsis tells you everything you need to know:

“172 demons have been unleashed on the residents of Williard’s Mill as payback for a massive witch-burning hundreds of years ago. Evie (Janet Varney), the lucky new sheriff in town, needs to work with the former sheriff, Stan Miller (John C. McGinley), who was forced to retire after an altercation at his wife’s funeral. The only way both Evie and Stan can save the town is to find and destroy every one of the demons.”

In other words, there’s a lot of work to be done. The scary fun begins tomorrow at 10 p.m. ET on Space with series premiere “Dig Me Up, Dig Me Down.” In this episode, Evie arrives on the scene and discovers that the demons of Willard’s Mill are newly threatening following the death of Stan’s wife. At 10:30 p.m. ET, the ghoulishness continues with the second episode (“Know, Know, Know Your Goat”), which shows what happens when Stan’s daughter Denise comes home with a terrifying new pet: a goat-based demon known as The Baphonet.

Throughout Halloween season (aka October) and beyond, two new episodes of Stan Against Evil will air on Space every Thursday at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET. Check out the trailer below.