Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man Is Leaving The Marvel Cinematic Universe

August 21, 2019
Jon
Only four years have passed since Disney and Sony reached a landmark deal to bring Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but news broke yesterday that the partnership between the two studios has turned sour. With Spider-Man: Far from Home emerging as Sony’s highest-grossing film of all-time, Disney wanted to re-negotiate the terms of their deal, which only grants Marvel 5% of the first-dollar gross (and all merchandising revenues) on Spider-Man movies.

Given the demands this series makes on the time of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Disney proposed that the two studios finance future Spider-Man movies on a 50/50 basis. When Sony scoffed at that idea, Disney announced that Feige will no longer be involved with future Spider-Man movies, a step that removes the title character from the MCU. While Disney’s demands are somewhat understandable—after all, the larger MCU has been a big part of Spider-Man’s renewed popularity—Sony released a statement Tuesday expressing frustration and disappointment.

“Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise,” the studio explained. “We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film. We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him—including all their newly added Marvel properties—do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own. Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.”

Spider-Man: Far from Home is still in theatres. Check out the trailer below.

