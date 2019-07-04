How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Are Spider-Man’s Signature Adversaries Coming To The MCU?

July 4, 2019
Jon

At this point, Marvel fans have grown accustomed to getting exactly what they want at all times. However, Spider-Man: Far from Home director Jon Watts recently explained that they may have to wait a while before Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin return to the big screen.

“You always start by trying to show people something that they haven’t seen before, unless you have a really good reason, I think, to bring back someone we’ve seen before,” Watts told CinemaBlend. “Spider-Man has such a great rogue’s gallery that there’s a lot still I think to draw from. I mean, we also put Cyclone, Molten Man, and Hydro Man in this movie, in a very roundabout way… it’s always about trying to find something new and just trying to push the envelope there, but I dunno who it could be next.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige elaborated on what it would take to bring Doc Ock and Green Goblin back: “It just depends on, is it the right story? Is that the right time? Is there the right angle to do it again in a way that feels fresh and doesn’t feel like, ‘Oh, here it is again.’ Because Spidey… has a great roster of villains, a great number of them—with Mysterio and Vulture being two of the best that hadn’t been brought to the screen before. I think it all depends on what the story is. It all depends on what the angle is.”

Spider-Man: Far from Home is in theatres now. Check out the trailer below.

Trending
RELATED
News
Daisy Ridley Teases Epic Lightsaber Duel Between Rey And Kylo Ren In Sta...
News
The Rock Is Definitely Pretending To Be Danny Devito In Jumanji: The Nex...
News
Knives Out Is Basically Clue, But With Chris Evans
News
Paul Rudd Gets The Call For New Ghostbusters Film