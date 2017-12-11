Share This: Miles Morales Asks A Huge Question In The First Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Trailer Hilary H

Between Thor: Ragnarok‘s current run in theatres and the anticipation building for both Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel fans have tons of MCU action to enjoy—and they just got another major development to look forward to.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the animated feature film following a new imagining of Spider-Man (or Spider-Men, as we soon see), just dropped its very first teaser. Peter Parker is nowhere to be found in the clip, which features a hoodie-sporting Spidey as he defies gravity and hurls himself off skyscrapers and the sides of NYC taxi cabs. This is Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore (of Dope and The Get Down), a teen from Brooklyn who realizes that he’s not the only one rocking Spidey’s mask.

We get plenty of Spidey’s tricks in the 82-second introduction, but a whole new situation unfolds with one simple question when Miles encounters another person wearing the same uniform on a subway platform: “Wait, so… How many of us are there?”

We’ll have to wait awhile to find out: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will swing into theatres Christmas 2018.