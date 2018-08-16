How do you want to login to your Space account?

Nicolas Cage Gives The Spider-Verse A Noir Twist

August 16, 2018
Jon
Nicolas Cage’s heightened, reality-averse approach to acting has always made him a suitable candidate for superhero movies. While his version of Superman never made it past pre-production, Cage has plenty of experience in this much-loved sub-genre thanks to movies like Ghost Rider, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, and Kick-Ass.

His latest foray into superhero territory is his performance as Spider-Man Noir, one of several animated incarnations of the iconic character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse—and it sounds like he brought his usual oddball spirit to the role.

“There are multiple Spider-Men in different dimensions that are kind of colliding together,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “My character’s Spider-Man Noir. He’s really Peter Parker from the ’30s. I tried to channel those noir films with [Humphrey] Bogart, and have those kinds of sounds that he might make with [James] Cagney, or Edward G. Robinson, that kind of way of talking. I tried to give the character that. It was a lot of fun. I think it should be quite funny. The movie definitely has a sense of humour, and that’s a good thing because it’s good for the whole family.”

Those familiar with 2016’s Dog Eat Dog may recall that Cage slipped into a similar persona near the end of that film—to amusing effect.  In any case, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse arrives in theatres on December 14. Check out the trailer below.

