Spidey's Oscar Senses Are Tingling: Into The Spider-Verse Nabs Best Animated Feature Brittany

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse claimed the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature during Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony (February 24).

This heavily-stylised comic flick centres around young Miles Morales in a frenetic and larger-than-life slice of Spidey-infused storytelling. Morales is turned into Spider-Man with a quick origin story of his own but accidentally stumbles upon a parallel universe that leads to different versions of Spider-Man scattered throughout space and time. It’s a fantastic twist on the typical movies based on the hero we tend to see over and over again, and an important accomplishment for the comic book movie genre.

Into the Spider-Verse combined an eye-popping blend of hand-drawn, 2D, 3D, and digital animation techniques to bring multiple versions of Spider-Man to life. It’s a truly dazzling spectacle, and one of the first animated comic book-themed films to be nominated for and win an Academy Award—after nailing down a Best Animated Feature award win at the 2019 Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards, and the BAFTAs.

This year’s Oscar nominees also included Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Mirai, and Ralph Breaks the Internet. Ralph Breaks the Internet is the sequel to 2012’s Wreck-It Ralph, exploring the tumultuous World Wide Web instead of the colourful culture surrounding video games.

Mirai is a bit more of a somber story, as it follows a young boy named Kun who begins having imaginary (or are they?) visits from members of his family from both his past and future after his baby sister Mirai is born.

Isle of Dogs is a stirring, visually spectacular adventure that follows the events that transpire after an outbreak of canine influenza rips through Japan.

Into the Spider-Verse’s win is another on the list of awards for Marvel properties for the night, as Black Panther took home several wins as well, including Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. It’s been a big year for comic book fans, diversity, and excellent animation thus far. Hopefully this means a Spider-Verse sequel is in the works.