Share This: New Spider-Man: Far From Home Trailer Deals With The Emotional Endgame Aftermath Trey

It’s been more than a week since Avengers: Endgame hit theatres and took viewers on an emotional ride, bringing an end to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. Marvel’s bigwigs have decided that this is enough time to digest the movie because, regardless of whether you’ve seen it or not, Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s new trailer looks at the aftermath of what happened and connects it to Peter Parker’s newest problem: enjoying vacation.

Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker, gives a warning about spoilers in the trailer before it starts. And we’ll echo that here because beyond this graf are extreme Endgame spoilers. No snap from an Infinity Gauntlet can undo what you learn if you haven’t already seen it.

You’ve been warned.

The new trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home immediately makes it clear that Peter Parker’s journey is going to be a tough one going forward. Tony Stark’s sacrifice at the end of Endgame means that there’s no more Iron Man to be the world’s hero. He was also somewhat of a father figure to Parker; their embrace at the end of Endgame was the culmination of two movie’s worth of bonding. So in this trailer, after all of that happened, from being snapped to dust, then unsnapped, Parker is ready to go on vacation.

But of course, a superhero’s vacation is never a vacation.

Nick Fury appears in Parker’s hotel room to tell him that he’s needed. Thanos’ snap tore a hole in our dimension, unleashing all-new otherworldly phenomena such as Mysterio (played by Jake Gyllenhaal), and the Elementals, some large and scary-looking ogre-like creatures. Superhero butt-kicking ensues. Perhaps the best part of the trailer is when Parker decides that he doesn’t want to keep any secrets from MJ and tells her that he’s Spider-Man. Or at least, he tries. She already knows. As Parker stands there with his mouth on the ground searching for words, she looks at him simply and says “It’s kind of obvious.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is shaping up to be an exciting take on the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man that pushes Marvel into another age, this one defined by more magic and wonder thanks to the end of the last chapter.

Take a look at the trailer above for all of the explosions, comedy, and awkward teenage romance that these words can’t capture.



