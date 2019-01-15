How do you want to login to your Space account?

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter Parker Gets Lectured By Nick Fury In First Spider-Man: Far From Home Trailer

January 15, 2019
Sara
spider-man-far-from-home-teaser-trailer

Marvel fans welcomed the refreshingly lighthearted Spider-Man: Homecoming with open arms when it premiered in July 2017. But in Spider-Man: Far From Home, as you can probably surmise from the title, Peter Parker isn’t in Kansas (i.e. New York) anymore.

In fact, Peter (Tom Holland) is in Europe, where he’s hoping to take a much-deserved reprieve from the demands of being a friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man (FYI – Far From Home supposedly takes place after all the Avengers: Endgame craziness). Of course, this is a superhero movie, which means Peter can’t catch a break. Soon after landing in Europe, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) confronts him in his hotel room and shoots Ned (Jacob Batalon) in the face with a dart.

Apparently Fury’s been watching Peter. And while he’s been impressed, he doesn’t think Peter’s been fulfilling his potential…which he’ll need to do if he wants to defeat the Elementals, powerful beings that have the ability to control the water and presumably earth, wind, and fire as well. Fortunately it looks like he’ll have some help in the form of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) an Elemental expert who’s “like Iron Man and Thor rolled into one,” according to Peter’s awestruck classmates.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theatres July 5. Check out the first teaser trailer below.

