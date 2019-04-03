Share This: Yes, Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio Will Keep The Helmet In Spider-Man: Far From Home Brittany

Jake Gyllenhaal’s role as Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home has had fans pondering what kind of look the actor might sport for the villain.

Though we’ve seen a few glimpses of the costume here and there, fans had to wonder whether he’d be rocking his iconic fishbowl-like helmet or not, since he’d only been pictured without it thus far.

Now, thanks to an image on in-store merchandise spotted by an eagle-eyed Twitter user, it looks like Gyllenhaal will indeed be wearing a more comic-accurate costume, much to the delight of Spider-Man fanatics around the world. Of course, there’s been no confirmation from Marvel or trailer-centric footage showing the helmet, but this is certainly a good start.

Mysterio is a Spider-Man villain who’s appeared in several versions of Spidey-centric media, from comics to video games. This is the first live-action film the character will have appeared in, however. Based on the individual Quentin Beck, Mysterio is a former special effects expert and stunt man who begins to hate his career in Hollywood working behind the scenes.

He decides to take on a criminal lifestyle after he realises his talents with special effects could potentially lead to a better life as a career criminal. Probably not the best use for his talents, but what are you gonna do? It’s unclear at this point whether Gyllenhaal’s vision of Mysterio will follow a similar origin story, but we can’t wait to see him don that cool helmet, that’s for sure.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to begin after Avengers: Endgame comes to a close, which will begin Phase Four of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. Far From Home will follow Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as he travels to Europe with his classmates on a school trip. There, he’ll cross paths with Gyllenhaal as the Master of Illusion himself.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theatres on July 5.





