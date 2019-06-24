Share This: Spider-Man Director Explains The ‘Fun Creative Challenge’ Of The MCU Jon

As director Jon Watts puts the finishing touches on Spider-Man: Far From Home—his second Marvel Cinematic Universe production after Spider-Man: Homecoming—it’s clear that he’s thriving in the MCU. This is particularly impressive in his case, as he had the challenge of directing movies that precede and follow the blockbuster one-two punch of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Rather than simply tolerate this challenge, Watts found a way to take pleasure in maintaining the MCU’s intricate continuity.

“It’s fun because then it kind of becomes a creative challenge,” he told Screen Rant. “I remember the first time I got the download of everything that was going to happen in Infinity War and Endgame. You’re sitting there listening and nodding, and you’re like, ‘Okay, so everyone disappears from existence and then they come back. Oh, but it’s five years later? Okay, I see. And Tony Stark is dead? And what happens with Cap again? Okay, so he’s old because he went back… so how am I going to deal with that stuff?’ It’s a fun creative challenge to just be thrown into it and to have to juggle all those loose ends with the tone and the style and the arc of the movie that you want to make.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives in theatres July 2. Check out the trailer below.