Spider-Man Director Has No Interest In Competing With Avengers: Endgame Jon

If director Jon Watts were directing a traditional sequel, the main pressure would be finding ways to equal or surpass the original. However, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a little more complicated, presenting all kinds of unique challenges. For one, a case could be made that the timing of Spider-Man: Far From Home—arriving in theatres within months of Avengers: Endgame—gives Watts an obligation to match that film’s epic scope and box office performance, but the director has a different perspective.

“I always think of [Spider-Man: Far From Home]—small is the wrong word—but just as a character-based story,” he told Screen Rant. “Peter Parker is such an interesting character. And no, instead of thinking about it in the context of the larger universe, I like to think about it in the context of Peter Parker’s emotional journey. Where was he last time? Where did he end up? Where is he going to go now? And so, in terms of how to incorporate that in terms of the larger mythology, that was always a part of it. But for me, I just try to focus on Peter’s story—and make it the strongest story that I can tell.”

Spider-Man: Far from Home arrives in theatres on July 2. Check out the trailer below.