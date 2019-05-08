How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man Director Has No Interest In Competing With Avengers: Endgame

May 8, 2019
Jon
spider-man-far-from-home-avengers-endgame-expectations-2

If director Jon Watts were directing a traditional sequel, the main pressure would be finding ways to equal or surpass the original. However, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a little more complicated, presenting all kinds of unique challenges. For one, a case could be made that the timing of Spider-Man: Far From Home—arriving in theatres within months of Avengers: Endgame—gives Watts an obligation to match that film’s epic scope and box office performance, but the director has a different perspective.

“I always think of [Spider-Man: Far From Home]—small is the wrong word—but just as a character-based story,” he told Screen Rant. “Peter Parker is such an interesting character. And no, instead of thinking about it in the context of the larger universe, I like to think about it in the context of Peter Parker’s emotional journey. Where was he last time? Where did he end up? Where is he going to go now? And so, in terms of how to incorporate that in terms of the larger mythology, that was always a part of it. But for me, I just try to focus on Peter’s story—and make it the strongest story that I can tell.”

Spider-Man: Far from Home arrives in theatres on July 2. Check out the trailer below.

Trending
RELATED
pokemon-can-change-your-brain
News
Playing Pokémon May Have Permanently Changed Your Brain
star-trek-2009-10-year-anniversary
News
5 Ways 2009’s Star Trek Movie Prepared Us For Star Trek: Discovery
avengers-endgame-katherine-langford-scene-cut
News
Here’s Why Katherine Langford’s Scene Was Cut From Avengers: Endgame
hellraiser-remake-david-s-goyer
News
Batman Begins Screenwriter Calls Hellraiser Remake ‘A Nightmare-Come-T...