Todd McFarlane Says The Spawn Movie Is Almost Ready To Shoot

Over the last year, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane has had plenty to say about the potential for a new movie involving his signature creation. This included talk of a Venom crossover movie, his interest in pursuing a “dark, ugly” sensibility, and the project’s “full steam ahead” status. However, here we are 11 months after these comments began, and the Spawn movie still isn’t in production. So what’s the problem?

“The money’s sitting on the sidelines ready to go,” McFarlane told Comicbook.com. “I just need to get everyone that wants to put in money to shake their heads to the same script. As you can imagine, everyone has a slightly different version of it in their head. You just go and try to appease a handful of people while not giving in to what it is that I’m trying to do myself. Because if I have to change it too much, I’ll just walk away from it all.”

But what exactly is McFarlane’s vision for the film? “There’s no joy,” he told Nerdist. “There’s gonna be no fun lines in it, and it’s just gonna be this dark, ugly two hours worth of movie, which is essentially what a lot of supernatural/horror movies are anyway. There’s not a lot of funny in them. And that seems to be a weird hurdle for a lot of people in this city to get over because they sort of go into a superhero/Avengers default all the time.”

By the artist’s own admission, that’s a tough sell, but he certainly seems determined to make this movie happen. Whether the pieces come together or not, one thing is certain: McFarlane will have plenty to say about it.



