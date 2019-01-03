How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

Todd McFarlane Promises A ‘Dark, Ugly,’ R-Rated Spawn Movie

January 3, 2019
Jon
As co-creator of Venom, Todd McFarlane is currently riding high on the massive, critic-defying success of that comic’s recent movie adaptation. This has also cemented the Image Comics president’s plan to direct a new Spawn movie, which he claims will be a radical departure from superhero movie convention. While we’ve already seen what an R-rated superhero movie looks like (Deadpool, Logan), McFarlane plans to take Spawn to far darker places.

“There’s no joy,” he told Nerdist. “There’s gonna be no fun lines in it, and it’s just gonna be this dark, ugly two hours worth of movie, which is essentially what a lot of supernatural/horror movies are anyway. There’s not a lot of funny in them. And that seems to be a weird hurdle for a lot of people in this city to get over because they sort of go into a superhero/Avengers default all the time.”

As we reported back in June, McFarlane has a long-range plan that extends beyond this Spawn movie—into a possible crossover with Venom: “What if Sony distributes Spawn? Then is it possible that in the future Sony could have a crossover with Venom and Spawn? It’s possible, so I will be presenting that possibility to the Sony executives when we get ready.”

Tentatively scheduled for release later this year, Spawn will star Jamie Foxx (as Al Simmons/Spawn) and Jeremy Renner (as Detective Twitch). For a very different interpretation of the same material, check out the trailer for the 1997 movie below.

