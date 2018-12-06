Share This: Our Must-Have List Of The Most Space-y Holiday Gifts Corrina

The holiday season is speeding towards us like the Death Star approaching Alderon. To avoid a similar catastrophe, we recommend getting your shopping done ASAP. If you’re reading this, you’re probably a fan of genre TV and movies (or you know someone who is). This post is for you. We’re getting into the Spacemas spirit with a selection of presents for all your genre-loving loved ones, from Earpers to Whovians. Check out our franchise-specific gift list below.

For the Trekkie

Go new school with something that reps your Discovery fandom: we like the official Star Trek shop’s ‘Long Live Captain Killy’ tee (shout out to the mirror universe!) or this understated DISCO ball cap. For committed, longtime fans a pair of Vulcan ear wireless earbuds might be the best gift ever, but if you’re trying to get your kids into Star Trek go with these fuzzy, familiar little guys (unless your child is a Klingon—no judgment).

For the Wizarding World Wannabe

Besides taking your best Muggle pal to see The Crimes of Grindelwald (again) you could also pick them up a copy of the film’s official screenplay and a nice heat-changing Niffler mug to sip their Butterbeer from as they read. For the astute Potterverse insider there’s this Kowalski Quality Baked Goods tee, but if you happen to know a Potterhead who loves to put on a show we’d go with this light painting wand.

For the Star Wars Fanatic

Soothe the angst of the Star Wars fan in your life (this is a difficult time of year for those of us who’ve gotten used to a new standalone or anthology movie being released every December) by buying them something cute… like a set of these Imperial Christmas tree ornaments or this BB8 USB car phone charger. If they still insist on waking up on the Dark Side of the bed, make it official with a LEGO Stormtrooper alarm clock.

For the Whovian

Have you hung stockings by the TARDIS with care in the hopes that some Daleks would be there? Then you’ll want to order these Dalek tree lights immediately—it’ll make up for the lack of the classic Who nemeses in this most recent season. Collectors will have the new Doctor’s brand new sonic screwdriver on their wish list while Thirteen devotees will also want the Little Miss Doctor mug. Pass the hot toddies and biscuits! We love biscuits.

For the Earper

The holidays are the perfect time of year to curl up with a good book. Gift the Earper in your life with the Season Zero graphic novel, which recounts Wynonna’s even wilder days before she officially became the Earp heir. Alternatively, let them show their true colours with a Earp/Haught 2020 election mug or a seriously awesome Ghost River Triangle iron-on patch.

For the Arrowverse Addict

The Legends of Tomorrow’s Atom in POP vinyl might be the most adorable gift on this list, but if you want a present the whole family can enjoy order this DC Heroes 3,000-piece puzzle. You’ll all be superheroes if you manage to finish it. For a friend with some wall space, we’d go with this cool, minimalist Green Arrow art poster and maybe a pack of DC universe notebooks, too.