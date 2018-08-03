Share This: Space Is Hitting Up Fan Expo 2018 Space

Fan Expo 2018 is less than a month away, and we here at Space have already booked off the long weekend so we can give you the scoop on as many panel, Q&A, and cosplay-related happenings as we possibly can.

Like always, we’ll be joined by a few people who are exponentially more famous than we are. Ever heard of Michael J. Fox? How about his Back to the Future co-stars Lea Thompson, Christopher Lloyd and Tom Wilson?

Jeff Goldblum of Jurassic Park, The Fly, Thor: Ragnarok and Isle of Dogs fame (let’s choose to forget about his turn in 2015’s Mortdecai) will also be at the convention, along with Aquaman and Game of Thrones‘ Jason Momoa, Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s Evangeline Lilly, and Star Wars‘ Peter Mayhew.

And that’s not all—Expo attendees will also get a chance to see their favourite TV stars, including Jennifer Morrison from Once Upon a Time, Joe Keery from Stranger Things, Lucy Lawless from Xena: Warrior Princess, and genre TV legend/lounge singer extraordinaire William Shatner. Of course, we’ve also got some super secret guest announcements up our metaphorical sleeves, which we’ll reveal later this month.

We hope you can join as at the Expo which, if you didn’t already know, runs from August 30 to September 2. If you do, be sure to visit us at the Space booth and play a game or two of Laser Quest. If you don’t, be rest assured that we’ll do everything in our power to make your vicarious Fan Expo experience a great one.