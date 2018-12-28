Share This: We Wrote New Year’s Resolutions For Doc Holliday, The Doctor, And More Corrina

We often look to television characters for guidance, inspiration, and comfort—but they’re not perfect. In fact, most of the time they’re going through bigger and more dramatic problems than we can even imagine facing in our own lives.

So to celebrate Doctor Who‘s upcoming New Year’s Day special, we decided to help out some of our favourite Space characters from this past year (including the new Doctor) by pointing out their biggest flaws and suggesting some New Year’s resolutions they should make if they want to address those flaws in 2019. Reading is fundamental, especially when you want your faves to succeed.

Our Doctor Who Season 11 marathon airs all day January 1, and Doctor Who‘s New Year’s Day special, “Resolution,” airs the same day at 8e 5p.