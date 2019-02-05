Share This: Sorry, Taika Waititi Won’t Be Taking Over Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Brittany

Get comfy, Star-Lord fans. It looks like it’s still going to be quite some time until we’re finally graced with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. First thing on the list? Finding a new director.

Rumours had previously swirled around Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi taking on the role left vacant following director James Gunn’s abrupt firing. Unfortunately, Waititi squashed them, speaking to reporters Monday during the Television Critics Association press tour.

“Nope. Not doing that movie,” Waititi quipped. “I’m hanging out with [Marvel] still. Talking about new stuff, but I don’t know what that might be yet. I want to do another movie.” He hasn’t shared just yet what that movie may be.

“For me, that’s James’ film,” he explained. “Going into something like that, which has got his stamp all over it, it would feel like going into someone’s house and saying ‘Hey, I’m your new dad.'”

Waititi’s name had come up in the past as a potential successor following reports via THR that Marvel Studios had previously met with him after Gunn’s Disney dismissal. One source named the director a potential candidate.

“One source says that Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi recently had a meeting with Marvel, but it is unclear what project was discussed.”

Unfortunately, the Guardians franchise has been left without a clear path forward since last summer, when writer/director James Gunn was fired by Disney after a series of his offensive tweets were unearthed. The decision didn’t sit well with the franchise’s cast, who penned an open letter of support for Gunn last July, though no moves have been made to reinstate the director despite these protests.

With the fate of the movie still up in the air, Guardians fans will have to remain patient until some sort of decision is made. Meanwhile, Gunn is in talks to direct The Suicide Squad, a sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad, on the DC Comics side of things. It’s scheduled to hit theatres on August 6, 2021. Fortunately, we do have a very enticing promise from Chris Pratt to cling to: that there will be a third movie.

“I promise there’ll be a third movie,” Pratt said, speaking to Variety. “I don’t know exactly what that’s going to look like, but I know everyone on board is just eager to give the fans what they want and wrap up a trilogy in a meaningful way.”

We’d better. Groot still has a right to grow up again, after all, and we want to see it happen.