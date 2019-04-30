Share This: Sonic the Hedgehog Is A Blast From The Past For ’90s Gamers (And Comedy Buffs) Jon

Is ’90s nostalgia the new ’80s nostalgia? You might get that impression when watching the trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog, the “live-action animated” adaptation of the popular Sega game series that originated in 1991. If that’s not enough ’90s flavour for you, this movie also features a villainous Jim Carrey, reviving the comic sensibilities that made him a mega-star in that decade. To be fair, there’s a lot more to this film—the feature directorial debut of visual effects artist Jeff Fowler—than its nods to the ’90s. For proof of this, look no further than the new trailer:

You’ll have to wait over six months to see the whole thing, but you can find a few more helpful details in the official synopsis: “The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound—human—best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”

Sonic the Hedgehog arrives in theatres on November 8. Check out the trailer above and the poster below.