Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Races Ahead With 2019 Release Date

Way back in the 1990s, Sega and Nintendo battled each other over whose console was better. Today, it seems this rivalry has returned, albeit in a different medium: movies.

An untitled Sonic the Hedgehog film has just been confirmed for aÂ 2019 release date, and it already has both a director and an unlikely executive producer attached. Oscar nominee Jeff Fowler aims to make his feature directing debut with the film, and on top of that Deadpoolâ€™s very own Tim Miller has attached himself as an executive producer. There is no word as to the plot, tone, or anything beyond the CGI/Live action hybrid format it aims to take, which only makes us wonder whether or not Sonic will be R-rated, because that would be weird and incredible.

The no-nonsense blue blur hasnâ€™t been seen on the big screen since 1996’sÂ Â Sonic the Hedgehog: The Movie (aside from its 1999 English dubbed release), which currently has a surprising audience score of 77 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. We wonder if this nostalgia train will be able to propel this film forward to stardom, or whether (like the most recent Sonic games to come from Sega) it will fall behind Nintendoâ€™s Mario once again.

The ’90s are a gift (or curse) that keeps on giving. Check out the 1996 Sonic movie trailer below as we wait for more details.