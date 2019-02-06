Share This: Star Trek: Discovery’s Sonequa Martin-Green Fangirls Over Ethan Peck And Mary Wiseman Space

We’re officially deep in the Star Trek: Discovery mid-season, which means we’ve got more questions now than we had from before the season started—what’s the deal with the Red Angel? Is Pike (Anson Mount) really as cool as he seems? Where’s Spock (Ethan Peck), and why does he have such a strained relationship with Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green)?

This being Star Trek, we’re probably not going to see anyone from the cast or crew spill spoilers anytime soon. However, we did get Martin-Green to talk a little bit about what’s coming in Season 2 as well as what we can expect from Tilly, Georgiou, and Burnham and Spock’s backstory.

Check out our full interview below: