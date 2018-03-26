Share This: Ron Howard Was Brought In To Save Solo—And The Entire Star Wars Franchise Corrina

It’s crazy to think that the next Star Wars movie will be out in just two months—and that it’s still being worked on by replacement director Ron Howard right now. Solo: A Star Wars Story had initially been helmed by The Lego Movie directing team Phil Lord and Chris Miller but the two were dismissed three-quarters of the way through filming over “creative differences” (feel free to roll your eyes HARD over that non-explanation here). Now, a Solo actor has come forward to shed some light on the more specific reasons that Lord and Miller were dismissed in favour of Howard: it all comes down to time and (duh) money.

The anonymous source from the movie’s supporting cast spoke to Vulture about the drama, saying that when Miller and Lord were in charge, everything seemed “a bit out of control.”

“They definitely felt the pressure; with one of these movies, there are so many people on top of you all the time. The first assistant director was really experienced and had to step in to help them direct a lot of scenes… After the 25th take, the actors are looking at each other like, ‘This is getting weird.’”

Once Howard was in the director’s chair, all that changed. “When he came on, he took control and you could feel it. He got respect immediately. He’s really confident. A really easy guy to work with,” says the source, sounding both relieved and a bit like he or she might be on the Ron Howard PR team’s payroll.

The rising costs, however, were just part of the problem. 25 takes require a lot of time… and even more money (to compare, Vulture’s source says that when Howard came in, he got what he needed in just two or three takes). But the other half of the equation is that the most recent Star Wars movie to hit theatre screens didn’t rake in the astronomical amounts of cash the studio thought it would. “The Last Jedi didn’t make as much money as expected,” the actor told Vulture (reportedly falling short by about $200 million of what had been projected). “If they want to keep making Star Wars movies, [Solo] has to be good.”

Not that we have to tell you this, but Solo: A Star Wars Story centres on the pre-rebellion exploits of Han and Chewie and features Donald Glover in the role of Lando Calrissian. Will it suck? Maybe. Will we go see it no matter what? Obviously. Watch the latest trailer below.